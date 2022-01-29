Brutal cold continues

SATURDAY: Clear skies and frigid for the evening with temperatures in the teens. Staying breezy until mid-evening making it feel like the single digits and a few degrees below zero at times. Our West Virginia locations will see wind chills down to ten below zero at times. While frostbite isn’t much of a concern at these wind chills, hypothermia is so limit time outdoors and dress in layers. Clouds begin to increase into the overnight as wind subsides. Bitterly cold with overnight lows in the single digits to around 10 degrees. Wind chills will only be a few degrees below the actual temperatures by the time we hit the overnight hours. Remaining icy on untreated roads and surfaces such as sidewalks.

SUNDAY: Frigid to start the day with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. More clouds than sun throughout the day and staying cold with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills peaking in the 20s for the afternoon. Limited snow melt for the area with the lack of sun and temperatures barely getting to the freezing mark or just above. A few snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains and our West Virginia locations. Up to an inch of new snow for the Alleghenies.

Some clouds for the evening and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. A few snow showers in the evening for the Alleghenies and our West Virginia locations. We’ll keep clouds around for the overnight. Temperatures will not be as brutal but still frigid as overnight lows will be in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills falling into the teens as well. Turning icy again on untreated roads and surfaces such as sidewalks.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s before noon. Peaks of sunshine and some clearing by the afternoon. Staying cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll have some snow melt for the day, but significant melting will not occur.

Some clouds sticking around for the evening and very cold with temperatures in the 20s, feeling like the teens and 20s. We’ll keep some clouds overnight as temperatures will be very cold again. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Sticking with more cold than sun for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Plenty of snow melt for the day with temperatures getting well above freezing. Keeping the clouds for the evening and overnight and warmer than the past few nights but still very cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds during the morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Becoming completely cloudy into the afternoon but turning pleasant. Highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s! An approaching cold front will bring a few rain showers by the overnight hours. Remaining chilly overnight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Rain showers continue in the afternoon but feeling quite pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 50s! More rain showers for the evening and overnight hours as the next cold front passes. Cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: More clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few peak of sunshine by the afternoon. A stray leftover shower cannot be ruled out for the day. Temperatures remaining chilly sticking in the upper 30s to low 40s. Very cold with some clouds overnight and lows in the low to mid 20s.

