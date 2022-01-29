Cassie Sheetz investigation continues as police await medical examiner’s findings

PENDLETON COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - Investigators in West Virginia are still awaiting identification from a medical examiner on skeletal remains found last month that are believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz.

“We plan to continue searching the area for more skeletal remains, any other personal items of Cassie’s that may be able to be located up there once we get a break in the weather and we can get more cadaver canines in there to assist us,” said Sergeant A.D. Teter of the West Virginia State Police.

Sheetz went missing back in March and was last seen near Spruce Knob in Pendleton County.

The remains were found by hunters deep in the Monongahela National Forest in the Northern Seneca Creek area, over eight miles from the area near Spruce Knob that was initially searched by police.

While they can’t rule it out yet, police say there doesn’t appear to have been any foul play involved.

“Given the distance of where the remains were located number one, even if there was foul play involved, even half that distance, it’s not feasible for other things to have transpired that we’ve concluded during our investigation, it’s highly unlikely that there was foul play but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility,” said Sgt. Teter.

Sgt. Teter said that the medical examiner’s findings will determine what comes next in the investigation. That process could still take an additional number of days or weeks.

