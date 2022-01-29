JMU women’s basketball sneaks past Hofstra

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes beat the Pride 65-53.

The Dukes improve to 9-9 and 5-2 in conference play. Junior Kiki Jefferson had 19 points and scored her 1000th career point. Teammate Annalicia Goodman added 10 points and 5 boards. Madison Green and Brianna Tinsley scored 8 each for the Dukes.

James Madison took control of the game in the second and fourth quarters, outscoring Hofstra by a total of 27 points. The Dukes earned 10 more trips to the free throw line than Hofstra. The Dukes also pulled down 8 more boards than the Pride.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday as they face Northeastern at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.