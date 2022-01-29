MBU earns third straight win with victory over N.C. Wesleyan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Mary Baldwin men’s basketball team added to its winning streak Friday night.

The Fighting Squirrels knocked off N.C. Wesleyan, 91-75, in Staunton in a USA South East Division matchup. The Battling Bishops entered the nights tied atop the East Division standings with Averett. It marked Mary Baldwin’s third consecutive win.

Brandon Stoudamire, son of longtime NBA veteran Damon Stoudamire, led MBU with 23 points and six rebounds while Tyler Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Vernon Fraley chipped in 14 points while Quentin Hart added 12 points for the Fighting Squirrels.

Mary Baldwin improves to 5-8 overall (4-2 USA South). The Fighting Squirrels are scheduled to host Methodist for a 2 p.m. tip-off Saturday afternoon.

