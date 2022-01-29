Pendleton County man admits to methamphetamine and firearms charges

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Cody Alan Grapes, of Riverton, West Virginia, has admitted to drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

In a press release, officials say Grapes, 32, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime.”

Grapes admitted to having methamphetamine and a 5.56 mm rifle in November 2019 in Grant County.

Grapes faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug charge. He also faces at least five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.