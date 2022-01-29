Advertisement

Virginia National Guard deployed to eastern shore for winter storm response

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia National Guard deployed approximately 15 Airmen and Soldiers for winter storm response operations Friday on the Eastern Shore, according to the Guard.

All personnel assembled Friday morning and arrived in the area late Friday afternoon. They are teaming with local authorities Saturday morning and ready to assist if needed, but didn’t receive any missions overnight.

“This is the fourth time in just over three weeks the Virginia National Guard has deployed for winter storm response, and our Airmen and Soldiers are ready to go if the local authorities on the Eastern Shore need their assistance,” said Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, the VNG Director of the Joint Staff. “We are incredibly proud of how quickly and safely our personnel answered the call, and we also appreciate all the support happening behind the scenes to get our personnel in place. That includes our families and employers who continue to support the great work of our uniformed personnel.”

More Soldiers, Airmen and members of the Virginia Defense Force are also on duty to provide logistics, administrative and operations center support in the Richmond area. Additional units have been identified for help if needed after the storm.

