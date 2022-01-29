A windy and cold Saturday ahead

SATURDAY: Staying mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Yes that is the high. Wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. Wind gusts 20-40 mph at times. Strongest wind will be before sunset. Some clearing by mid to late afternoon with more sunshine.

Still breezy into Saturday evening. Wind chills around 0 to 10 below. Air temperatures drop into the teens. Lows in the single digits to around 10 degrees. Wind letting up finally after midnight.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s. More sunshine for the morning and staying chilly but we will be just above freezing. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Clouds increase for the afternoon. Snow showers for the afternoon and evening across the Alleghenies. Light snow possible along and west of Rt. 220 in West Virginia. Elsewhere a few flurries would be possible but not extremely likely because the air will be very dry.

For the Alleghenies another 1-3″ expected. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Still chilly but more pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to start and cold with temperatures in the low 20s. A nice sunny day as temperatures rebound. Highs in the low to mid 40s for the area. A cold night with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and plenty of sunshine. A few passing clouds in the afternoon but feeling more pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase into Wednesday evening ahead of our next system. This could bring some rain showers to the area into Wednesday night. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool to start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Scattered rain showers for the day with our next system. Highs around 50. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun throughout the day and turning cold again with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s to start. Temperatures will only bump up into the upper 30s for the afternoon.

