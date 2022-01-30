Advertisement

Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack

(KCTV5 News)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A seven-year-old girl was killed in a dog attack Saturday.

Waynesboro Police said they went to a house in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road just before 2:30 p.m. for a reported dog attack on Jan. 29.

When officers got there, they found a Rottweiler that belonged to that home had attacked the girl.

She was taken to Augusta Health where she later died from her injuries.

A woman was also injured in the attack. She was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

The Rottweiler was then taken by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter.

This investigation continues. Police said no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Amanda Warren, the Staunton City Schools Nutrition Program Director.
Staunton schools nutrition director warns people about meat allergy caused by tick bites
School bus file
Valley teachers react to Youngkin’s tip line
File photo of police lights
Pendleton County man admits to methamphetamine and firearms charges
The vehicle is believed to be a white subcompact crossover SUV, possibly a 2018-2022 Hyundai...
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating break-ins

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 1/29/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 1/29/2022
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of Dwight Townes, a beloved community member who...
Broadway community mourns loss of Dwight Townes
The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with Dollar General to hold COVID-19...
CSHD hopes Dollar General partnership will increase area vaccination rates
Short-handed Dukes fall at home to Delaware
- clipped version