Broadway community mourns loss of Dwight Townes

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway community is mourning the loss of Dwight Townes, a beloved community member who owned and operated Townes Homemade BBQ. Townes passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on January 23 at the age of 53, and leaves a legacy of kindness and compassion behind.

“I know he did what he was supposed to do, because everybody loved him and he let people know who he was, he had a plan a vision and a purpose and he made sure you knew, and we weren’t done, and we’re not done,” said Donetta Trawick, Dwight’s girlfriend and business partner.

Dwight Townes moved to the Shenandoah Valley from New Jersey in 2016 and spent the last two years building a successful barbecue restaurant with Donetta, and becoming a staple in the community.

“If Dwight said hi to you, you feel like you’re family, it didn’t matter how short of a time he knew you or how long of a time he knew you, you were family to him,” said Sarah Southerly, a regular customer from Timberville.

“It didn’t matter who it was, he wasn’t turning anybody away,” added David Southerly, Sarah’s husband.

Townes grew up in Trenton New Jersey, and had a rough early life, he was raised by his grandparents after his mother was killed when he was just six years old. Townes struggled with drug addiction in his younger years but was able to turn his life around, becoming a beacon of light to all those who knew him.

“He was just a bubbly person, a smile from here to kingdom come, whenever there was a bad day you’d come to Dwight and he would change that for you, you weren’t gonna be sad around Dwight,” said Maria Moore, a close friend of Dwight and Donetta.

Townes Homemade BBQ began with Dwight and Donetta grilling and selling chicken at the Broadway Farmers Market back in 2019.

“We started on a little tiny square grill, it’s still in the backyard, I think we only got six legs on there at time, and we sold out of chicken in 10 minutes,” said Donetta Trawick. “So the next week we brought a bigger grill, 30 minutes sold out.”

Dwight and Donetta then decided to open a restaurant, starting at a location in New Market before moving to their current location on Main Street in Broadway this past summer.

“This [the restaurant] was our second home, we come to work and we didn’t work, we had fun, I’ve had many people come in here from out of state walk in the door and they’re like ‘man this is home’,” said Trawick.

While working at the restaurant Dwight touched the hearts of many people.

“He was always just so happy and bubbly, and Donnetta too, I just loved them both, you could always count on a smile and a hug, always,” said Debbie Lewis, a regular customer at Townes Homemade BBQ. “Even if I wasn’t gonna buy anything I’d try to stop by and say hi because I loved them, I just fell in love with them instantly because of their kindness.”

Sydney Collins a local high school student who works at Townes BBQ said Dwight became like a second father to her.

“Our relationship was very open he would just tell me everything, I could tell him anything, I would feel very comfortable around him, I’ve never felt that way around anyone before, he was just very loving,” said Collins.

Townes always went out of his way to make all of his customers feel at home.

“If you walked in either door, you could hear it and he looked at you and said ‘how’re you doing today buddy’ whether he knew you or not, I’ve had several people say ‘I think he thinks he knows me’,” said Donetta Trawick. “Every person that came in the door got loved on, he didn’t know a stranger.”

Townes was also a man of great faith. “He was a praise team worshiper, he was prayer warrior, he loved the lord he had a strong foundation in Christ and his relationship was unbreakable,” said Maria Moore.

Townes formed a special bond with Donetta’s now 13-year-old son Elijah Trawick, whom he taught how to cook on the grill to the point where Elijah now helps cook for the restaurant.

“He asked me if I knew how to cook and I said ‘I can barely cook a pancake’ and he taught me how to cook from there,” said Elijah. “He’s one of the best people I’ve know, he would always try to make someone’s day, he was always trying to help someone.”

Townes always went out of his way to help people, and was passionate about helping the homeless. He and Donetta once bused homeless people from Open Doors to their restaurant and made a feast for them, complete with a clothes drive, band, and free haircuts.

“We’d be driving along and see someone homeless on the side of the road, most people roll up the window and lock the door, he’d roll down the window and talk to them he’d say ‘I’ve been there, if I can get off the street you can get off the street’ he just wanted everyone to be encouraged, don’t give up, never give up,” said Donetta.

A celebration of life will be held for Dwight Townes on Monday January 31 at 6:45 p.m. at Greatest Freedom Ministries in Harrisonburg.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.