Advertisement

Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. The victims included both children and adults, according to the fire chief.(Source: WBNS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio, officials said.

A total of nine people were taken to local hospitals, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the newspaper that the source of the carbon monoxide was unclear but everyone who was hospitalized had been in the hotel’s pool area.

Riley said the victims included both children and adults. He did not provide exact ages.

Authorities said they received a 911 call Saturday evening about a 2-year-old girl who had either fallen into the pool or was found in the pool unconscious at the Hampton Inn in Marysville. More 911 calls soon followed about unconscious people or others who reported symptoms such as dizziness and a burning in the throat, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

The hotel was evacuated shortly after. Brooks told the newspaper that all of the injured were alive when they were transported and that seven of the patients were in critical condition.

Two others were treated at the scene, and five more later sought treatment on their own at a hospital, Brooks said.

The Dispatch could not reach any members of the hotel management late Saturday. Riley said a Hampton Inn maintenance team was en route from out of state.

Marysville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Warren, the Staunton City Schools Nutrition Program Director.
Staunton schools nutrition director warns people about meat allergy caused by tick bites
School bus file
Valley teachers react to Youngkin’s tip line
File photo of police lights
Pendleton County man admits to methamphetamine and firearms charges
The vehicle is believed to be a white subcompact crossover SUV, possibly a 2018-2022 Hyundai...
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating break-ins
Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Zirkle Lane fatal shooting

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 1/29/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 1/29/2022
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of Dwight Townes, a beloved community member who...
Broadway community mourns loss of Dwight Townes
The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with Dollar General to hold COVID-19...
CSHD hopes Dollar General partnership will increase area vaccination rates
Short-handed Dukes fall at home to Delaware
- clipped version