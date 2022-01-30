Advertisement

CSHD hopes Dollar General partnership will increase area vaccination rates

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with Dollar General to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several store locations around the valley in the coming weeks.

The pop up clinics will allow walkups and offer all three vaccines to everyone ages 5 and up. CSHD hopes that the clinics will help increase vaccination rates in rural areas around the district.

“We have some Dollar Generals that are in more rural areas, so we’re trying to increase access to vaccines in rural communities that have experienced lower access to health care in the past,” said Laura Lee Wight, population health manager for the Central Shenandoah Health District.

With record COVID-19 case numbers throughout the health district due to the Omicron variant, the partnership is part of the district’s larger efforts to hold more targeted vaccine clinics.

“These aren’t gonna be five hundred plus person clinics, they might be closer to 20 to 30 but our hope is to really meet people where they are and we’re hoping to make the vaccine as accessible and as convenient as possible,” said Wight.

VDH leaders say more than 63 percent of the health district’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Health district leaders say they are focusing on the five to 17-year-old age group, which still has low vaccination rates in the area.

CSHD officials say they have seen an increase in people getting booster shots over the last month, and encourages everyone to continue to practice mitigation strategies like social distancing and mask wearing as cases surge.

“Community transmission of COVID-19 is very high right now so the likelihood of you going out into public and meeting individuals who are COVID positive is very high,” said Wight.

You can find a full list of CSHD’s scheduled COVID vaccine clinics here.

