Recap of winter weather Friday

(WHSV) - A cold and snowy January has continued and brought some recent winter weather Friday. This was not a storm for our area and brought limited snowfall.

A cold front associated with an upper level low passed through the area Friday, meanwhile a nor’easter was forming off the southeast coast. Temperatures warmed above freezing heading into the afternoon with light snow flurries falling by noon for everyone. Since temperatures were a few degrees above freezing, it took time for the snow to stick. Snow began to impact roads in West Virginia and the higher ridges by mid-afternoon with snow beginning to accumulate in the Valley early in the evening.

This was a brief snow event without heavy snow. Most of snow moved out early Friday with flurries lasting until around midnight. Totals were very limited and met the minimal forecasted as it took some time to see the snow sticking. This system clashed with the developing nor’easter off the coast as more snow fell especially in the Tidewater area. Blizzard conditions occurred on the Eastern Shore and then the storm headed up to much of the northeast early Saturday causing major impacts with blizzard conditions.

Snowfall totals were consistent across the area. Our area received anywhere from 1-3″ of snow. This was true for much of the area. Some spots got 2-3″, others just passing an inch. The snow left a coating on the roadways as it turned to ice Friday night. Here’s some of the snowfall totals reported:

The area saw 1-3" of snow Friday-Friday night (WHSV)

Also, some photos sent in by viewers:

