Advertisement

Short-handed Dukes fall at home to Delaware

The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered another home, CAA loss Saturday evening.
The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered another home, CAA loss Saturday evening.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered another home, CAA loss Saturday evening.

Delaware defeated JMU, 85-69, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is James Madison’s second straight conference defeat at home and fourth loss in the last five games.

Vado Morse led JMU in scoring with 19 points while Terrance Edwards added 17 points and seven rebounds. Delaware’s Ebby Asamoah nailed six three-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points while Jyare Davis poured in 22 points for the Blue Hens.

JMU is playing with a short-handed roster, especially along the perimeter. It was announced prior to the game that grad transfer guard Takal Molson will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against Drexel. The Seton Hall transfer ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game. Fellow JMU guards Tyree Ihenacho, Terrell Strickland, and Andrew McConnell also missed Saturday’s contest.

James Madison falls to 12-7 overall (3-5 CAA). The Dukes hit the road for games at Northeastern and Hofstra next week.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Zirkle Lane fatal shooting
School bus file
Valley teachers react to Youngkin’s tip line
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
The ACSO needs the public’s assistance with identifying the possible suspect.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating larceny
Amanda Warren, the Staunton City Schools Nutrition Program Director.
Staunton schools nutrition director warns people about meat allergy caused by tick bites

Latest News

Division III Basketball Scoreboard: January 29, 2022
Division III Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 29
MBU knocks off N.C. Wesleyan for third straight win
MBU knocks off N.C. Wesleyan for third straight win
Jefferson reaches 1,000 career points as JMU women hold off Hofstra
Jefferson reaches 1,000 career points as JMU women hold off Hofstra
JMU women's basketball sneaks past Hofstra
JMU women’s basketball sneaks past Hofstra