Short-handed Dukes fall at home to Delaware

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered another home, CAA loss Saturday evening.

Delaware defeated JMU, 85-69, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is James Madison’s second straight conference defeat at home and fourth loss in the last five games.

Vado Morse led JMU in scoring with 19 points while Terrance Edwards added 17 points and seven rebounds. Delaware’s Ebby Asamoah nailed six three-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points while Jyare Davis poured in 22 points for the Blue Hens.

JMU is playing with a short-handed roster, especially along the perimeter. It was announced prior to the game that grad transfer guard Takal Molson will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against Drexel. The Seton Hall transfer ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game. Fellow JMU guards Tyree Ihenacho, Terrell Strickland, and Andrew McConnell also missed Saturday’s contest.

James Madison falls to 12-7 overall (3-5 CAA). The Dukes hit the road for games at Northeastern and Hofstra next week.

