VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a serious crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

VSP responded to several crashes along the 16,000 block of Spar Mine Road in Rockingham County at 3:55 p.m.

Officials are reporting one of the crashes involved a head on collision with several injuries. One of the injuries is considered to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

