HPD hopes to change community narrative with annual community police academy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police forces across the country have been experiencing record shortages in their departments.

The Harrisonburg Police Department will be hosting its 27th annual Community Police Academy in a few weeks with hopes of opening up the dialogue between the community and the police force.

“One of the key components to having a better relationship with the community,” Lieutenant Chris Monahan said. “Is giving the community an opportunity to better understand what happens at their police department.”

Monahan stresses the importance of opening up the dialogue between the community and hopes to change the narrative that much of the country is experiencing.

This academy also opens the doors to allow the public to meet some of the staff and officers of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

This academy is also a great head start for anyone looking to join law enforcement as some of the training includes criminal investigates, SWAT, patrol operations and even going to the shooting range with other officers.

As many departments across the country are desperately looking to hire police officers, Monahan hopes this academy will bring a large turnout of future officers.

“We do expect a lot of demand to get into this academy,” Monahan said. “We usually end up with 25 to 30 participants which is great ... a good cross-section of our community like to come and take a look at things.”

