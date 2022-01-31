Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball falls short against Northeastern

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes fell to the Huskies 62-50.

The Dukes fall to 9-10 and 5-3 in conference play. Junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with 20 points and grabbed 7 boards. Teammate Steph Ouderkirk added 9 points. Senior Jaylin Carodine pulled down 12 rebounds.

The Dukes struggled on offense, recording their lowest shooting percentage of the season. James Madison shot 26% while Northeastern shot 43%. The Dukes were outrebounded for the first time in conference play as Northeastern held the edge 41-38.

The Dukes are back in action on Friday as they face Elon on the road.

