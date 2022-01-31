Advertisement

Signal changes coming Tuesday to prevent Reservoir St. traffic

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest effort from Harrisonburg Public Works to improve traffic flow throughout The Friendly City will go into effect Tuesday, Feb. 1, as signal optimization changes come to a section of Reservoir Street.

Public Works has implemented a number of Traffic Signal Coordination and Optimization projects across the city in past months, improving timing and travel time on South Main Street, Port Republic Road, East Market Street and High Street, according to a city press release.

This project is focused on the stretch of Reservoir Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Stonewall Drive near the Stonewall Heights community.

“These types of projects are important ways for us to monitor and improve how traffic flows in our city, and to reduce potential delays,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience of commuters and all who travel daily in Harrisonburg and make sure they get where they are going safely and quickly.”

Drivers on Reservoir Street should expect traffic signal timing changes starting Tuesday, Feb. 1.

City officials urge motorists to use caution when driving through this corridor as everyone becomes accustom to the new traffic patterns.

Harrisonburg Public Works crews will monitor traffic flow in the coming days and make improvements to the new traffic signal timing as needed.

To experience the full benefit of the new timing plans, drivers will need to travel at the posted speed limit in order to smoothly flow through the lights at peak times.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
VSP is considering icy conditions in that stretch of roadway as factors in each crash.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Snow falling in Augusta County Friday afternoon
Recap of winter weather Friday
2021 was a big year for the local housing market and for one area realtor, Kemper Funkhouser...
Virginia Realtor of the Year expects strong housing market to continue in 2022
School bus file
Valley teachers react to Youngkin’s tip line

Latest News

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to November 30.
SNP releases Old Rag day-use tickets
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,247 Monday
Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right
Vine & Fig
Community Spotlight: New Community Project