SNP releases Old Rag day-use tickets

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park is implementing a pilot project to manage visitor use on Old Rag Mountain to reduce impacts to natural resources and to improve visitor experience.

“The number of people climbing Old Rag Mountain continues to grow and congestion on the mountain is impacting resources. This pilot project will allow us an opportunity to test a strategy for managing this area to ensure Old Rag is preserved and everyone has a high-quality trip.” according to Superintendent Patrick Kenney.

Day-use tickets for Old Rag Mountain will become available Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased up to 30 days in advance. Beginning March 1, 2022 all visitors to Old Rag must have a day-use ticket in addition to a Park entrance pass.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to November 30. 400 will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance. Hikers must purchase their tickets before arriving.

Due to the lack of internet connectivity tickets will not be available at the Old Rag fee station. There is very little cell phone coverage in the area so SNP urges you to purchase your tickets ahead of traveling to the area. Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only.

A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket fee of $1.00.

This pilot project is designed to improve the visitor experience and protect fragile natural resources at Old Rag, one of the Park’s most popular hiking destinations, according to a press release.

The pilot is intended to help the Park evaluate and possibly adapt to a permanent system in the future. Park management will share its analysis after the pilot project is completed.

For more information about the pilot, specifics about where tickets are required and details on obtaining tickets, click here.

