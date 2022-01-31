Advertisement

Staunton man arrested for child pornography

Spears is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On January 28, 2022, 32-year-old Zachary Steven Spears of Staunton was arrested without incident in the City of Staunton as part of a joint investigation involving the Staunton Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Cybercrimes Unit, and Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Spears was charged with five counts of knowingly possessing and distributing child pornography. The investigation is still ongoing. Spears is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

