Temperatures begin to trend upward

SUNDAY: Snow flurries overnight for the Alleghenies and our West Virginia locations. Increasing clouds through the overnight. Temperatures will not be as brutal but still frigid as overnight lows will be in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills at or just below the actual temperature. Icy on untreated roads and surfaces such as sidewalks. The Alleghenies seeing up to an inch of new snow.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Wind chills only a few degrees off the actual temperature. Peaks of sunshine and some clearing by the afternoon. Staying cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll have some snow melt for the day, but significant melting will not occur.

Some clouds sticking around for the evening and very cold with temperatures in the 20s, wind chills only a few degrees cooler than the actual temperature. More clouds for the overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Turning icy again on untreated roads and surfaces such as sidewalks.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Sticking with more clouds than sun for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Plenty of snow melt for the day with temperatures rising more above freezing.

Keeping the clouds around for the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will remain overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills only a few degrees lower than the actual temperature.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds during the morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Becoming completely cloudy into the afternoon but turning pleasant. Highs reaching the upper 40s to around 50! An approaching cold front will bring a few rain showers by the overnight hours. Remaining chilly overnight and becoming cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Starting the day chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Our next system will continue to move in during the morning with on/off scattered rain showers. Rain showers continue into the afternoon with breaks at times. Turning quite pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s! The heaviest of rain will pass overnight along with the cold front. Cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: More clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Scattered rain showers before noon, with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. In the end, this will be a decent rain, we are looking at 0.5-1″ of rainfall through noon Friday. Pleasant for the day with temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50. Very cold with clearing overnight and lows in the upper teens to around 20.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll keep plenty of sun throughout the day. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clear skies and very cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to around 20.

