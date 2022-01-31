United Way offers tax tips for 2022 filing season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro will begin offering free tax prep and assistance to those with a household income below $57,00 starting on Tuesday. The organization said there are several things to keep in mind when filing this year.

“It is important for everyone to file taxes even if you don’t have a tax filing requirement. We recommend that in case there is any identity theft or there might be some possible credits, maybe income stimulus packages or the earned income credit that you might be eligible for but that you haven’t been eligible for before,” said Samantha Bosserman, Director of Community Impact for the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro.

The United Way typically assists with more than 1,200 tax returns a year. It estimates there are over 15,000 households in the SAW area that are eligible for the service.

Their appointments fill up quickly, so those who need to sign up should do so soon, especially in a year where filing early is more important than ever.

“The IRS is backed up. There are still some people who have not received their refunds from last year, and it’s just due to staffing issues and challenges at the IRS, so it’s really in their hands. But we are advocating that anyone, if you have your tax materials available and ready, go ahead and make that appointment and file as early as you can,” said Bosserman.

Another important thing to keep in mind when filing is whether you received the child tax credit in 2021, which was expanded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“That’s going to change and adjust a lot of the returns that come through the season this year, so make sure if you receive that letter, if you did opt to receive the advanced child tax credit, please bring that with you so we can ensure that it’s on your return correctly,” said Bosserman.

Those who received the child tax credit in 2021 will likely see smaller tax returns this year. The Tax Policy Center estimates that the average family received nearly double the amount of money from the 2021 child tax credit than in previous years.

For those filing taxes on their own, the United Way said it’s important to be cautious and look over everything because there are a number of common mistakes people make when filing.

“A lot of the challenges are if there is unreported income, or if somebody has a few different jobs and they don’t report all of that income. We really need to make sure that is accurate and then any challenges that may occur with dependents aging out and things like that,” said Bosserman. “It’s really important to make sure you have information from the past year available.”

She added that ultimately the biggest thing to remember when filing is to be patient in what can sometimes be a lengthy process.

“We know that the IRS is backed up, so just make sure you get your returns in early and making sure you have that accurate return, making sure you’re aware of the economic stimulus and advanced child tax credits that you’ve received, that will help make sure it’s a smooth tax season for everyone,” she said.

The deadline to file tax returns is April 18th.

