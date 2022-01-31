West Luray Rec Center provides hot meals

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) -

The West Luray Rec Center on West Main Street has been doing so many things to help those in the community throughout the pandemic. Recently, they have helped over 200 families each week get the meals they need.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday the center partners with ER Church and Page One Food Pantry to provide hot meals along with food boxes filled with all the essentials.

The hot meals are distributed at the church to anyone in need. If you are unable to visit, the Rec Center will deliver to your home. You can message them on their Facebook page to connect.

“It’s amazing how everyone has jumped on board because right now, whether it is education, whether it’s fitness, whether it’s feeding those that are in need, there is something here for everybody. So the community has really jumped on board, they have always been on board, but now it’s more so that they can put their hands to the plow,” said Audre King of the Rec Center.

The Rec Center’s newest program called “Nothing without Focus”, allows kids an outlet to work out at their basement gym to help not only their physical health but their mental health as well.

Their latest project is a coat drive, to help those in the community stay warm. The center now accepting new or gently used coats of all sizes for kids and adults. They will later be distributed in late February.

If you are looking to donate to the Rec Center, click here.

To donate to the ER Church feeding program, you can use the CashApp $ERChurch1.

