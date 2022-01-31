What we know about new COVID-19 variant Omicron BA.2

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scientists are researching another COVID-19 variant called Omicron BA.2.

The research is still in early phases, but experts are learning more about the variant’s key characteristics.

UVA Health Critical Care Physician Dr. Kyle Enfield says Omicron BA.2 hasn’t gotten its official name yet, but it appears to be similar to Omicron BA.1, which is the variant responsible for the country’s current COVID-19 case surge. Enfield said much of the research for the variant is out of Denmark.

Like Omicron BA.1, detecting it can be tricky.

“They’re labeling it as a ‘stealth variant,’ which is probably not a good name for it. It makes it sound really scary and even creepier than normal,” Enfield said. “What it means is that they weren’t able to identify by normal PCR testing, so they have to do gene sequencing to find it.”

Furthermore, research is showing it is very transmissible.

“It’s about 1.5x as infectious as the original BA.1. There’s no evidence right now that it’s any more dangerous, other than it’s more infectious,” Enfield said.

Enfield said the variant lends itself to questions that scientists are working to answer.

“If you had omicron, can you get Omicron BA.2, and why would that be important? It would be important because it would mean we’d have sort of a double-hump to this wave because people who have been recently infected with Omicron BA.1 could get Omicron BA.2,” he said.

The introduction of another variant as a surge dies down complicates the surge’s end.

“It does mean the rapid decline that we’ve seen in England and other places of the Omicron surge may linger a little longer, so we may see a blunting of the tail and the surge may last longer than we were expecting,” Enfield said.

Enfield said the new variant is responsible for about 8% of cases in the U.S. and 82% of cases in Denmark.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.