Wild nor’easter impacts the northeast with heavy snow and wind

(CNN) - Millions of people from the Mid-Atlantic to the northeast are digging out from a major winter storm that brought white-out conditions, coastal flooding and hurricane-force gusts.

“We, like, came outside and the wind was so bad we got blown away,” a Maine resident said.

While plow crews were out and about, in some spots, the snow was still too much for drivers.

“On the Long Island Expressway when you get off the tunnel you couldn’t make it up. Halfway up a lot of cars had to turn around,” said New York resident Hamde Zeibeia. It was a lesson some people had to learn first hand.

“I was just dropping my sister off literally around the corner. I came to look at the water... all frozen so I had to look and then I got stuck,” said Cameron Batterberry, a stranded motorist. Boston, Philadelphia, and New York were among the cities that set new snowfall records this weekend. Some states saw snow totals above 2 feet.

Corrected final snowfall reports from the January 28-29, 2022 blizzard. Highest totals by state:

MA-Stoughton 30.9"

NY-Islip 24.7"

RI-Warren 24.6"

CT-Norwich 22"

ME-Veazie 22"

NJ-Bayville 21"

DE-Lewes 14.2"

MD-Ocean Pines 14"

NH-Rye 13.5"

PA-Langhorne 9.9"

VA-Wallops Island 9.5" pic.twitter.com/GMFykCzAIV — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) January 30, 2022

“This is so fun, this is such a good storm,” said Maine resident Leah Robavo.“ Being able to get outside... in the weather like this... being able to snowshoe.. ski... it’s one of the things I like most about living in Maine,” said another resident. Some made the most of this wintry blast.

SNOW WAY: Timelapse footage shows snow piling up on a Massachusetts resident's deck as a powerful nor'easter slammed the East Coast.



Parts of Massachusetts saw more than two feet of snow. https://t.co/YW1B75sNRN pic.twitter.com/aVe4mDne4J — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2022

“Today is a big winter day. I’m having fun,” said New York resident Amnin Aouchiche. For others, it was business as usual.

“We are open right now yes. We figured a lot of people couldn’t get out of their house. we made an effort to come out and get the place open so we could serve the community,” said Danny Gambino, owner of Sayville Pizza.

More than 3,500 flights around the US were cancelled Saturday, and more than 1,400 more cancelled as of mid-day Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.