Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right

(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Will Weissert and Sarah Rankin
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has used his first two weeks in office to push Virginia firmly to the right.

He’s attempting a dramatic political shift deep in once reliably Democratic territory and potentially blazing a trail other conservatives could follow in similarly blue-leaning states.

Virginia’s state’s whiplash has been acute. Republicans hadn’t won statewide office since 2009 before Youngkin’s upset victory, which was only by 2 percentage points.

Democrats argue Virginians don’t want Youngkin hustling to impose a broad conservative agenda on a state that is far from deeply red.

They say that’s especially given that its population growth has been driven by heavily Democratic suburbs around Washington.

