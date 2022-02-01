Central Shenandoah Health District, Dollar General kick off COVID-19 vaccine clinics Feb. 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will still host its weekly clinic at the James Madison University Convocation Center, it is taking another step to get COVID-19 vaccines directly to communities.

The CSHD is teaming up with Dollar General locations around the Valley to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics right in the parking lot. The clinics will offer first, second, third, and booster doses.

“We’re really just looking for an opportunity to help folks who might have trouble accessing the vaccine, whether that be because of their work schedule or where they live. We want to increase that access by partnering with stores that people are frequenting and its convenient within their schedule,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said.

Shelton said this is part of the health district’s efforts to scale down clinics and looking to host more targeted clinics in the community.

The first clinic kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Dollar General in Harrisonburg,1640 Virginia Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be clinics on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Dollar General in Staunton, 1013 Greenville Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Dollar General in Craigsville, 143 Craig Street, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

As of Jan. 31, 56% of the Central Shenandoah Health District population is fully vaccinated, and nearly 62% of the population has received one dose.

The health district launched a 13-question online survey to learn how to better support the community in accessing vaccines and what barriers people who did not get their shot are experiencing.

“We’re not distributing this survey in hopes of changing anybody’s mind or trying to persuade them to think a certain way. We’re really just trying to better understand where our community is,” Shelton said.

The survey asks the reasons why you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, what would motivate you to get vaccinated, and what makes it difficult for you to get a vaccine. All responses to this survey will be kept anonymous.

If you live in Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Bath, Rockbridge, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Buena Vista, or Lexington, you can take the survey here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.