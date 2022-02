AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT is reporting a tractor trailer crash on I-81. Motorists can expect delays on the interstate at mile marker 233.7 in Augusta County. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

You can check the latest road conditions by clicking here.

Stay with us both on air and online for any updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.