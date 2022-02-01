Getting creative may help businesses with staffing shortages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The country is experiencing record low labor shortages. Now, two years into the pandemic with vaccinations and lifted restrictions, many are still wondering why the businesses they frequent are still short-staffed.

However, it may not be that people don’t want to work. Chelsi Hughes, District Manager of a staffing company called Labor Max, says businesses have become so overwhelmed that they can’t sift through the multiple applications they receive.

“I do think part of that could be the turnover rate,” Hughes said. “In regards to actually contacting the applicants that applied to the positions ... different local companies in the area don’t have that particular time to sit and go through hundreds of applications of people that do apply.”

Local businesses are starting to see a slow influx in people wanting to come back to work and many of the applicants want to work full time, opposed to many who worked part time before the pandemic.

“We run primarily off of part-time employees,” Alexis Owens, Assistant General Manager at Kline’s, said. “And in the past six months or so we’ve seen far less applications of people interested in part-time work and more interested in full-time work.”

If companies want to hire the best employees, experts say they need to start getting creative.

“Honestly the companies with the most response are the ones with a really good work-life balance, not even so much the sign-on bonus,” Tristan Walters, Center Manager at VA Career Works, said.

Labor Max stresses that businesses in desperate need to hire should really focus on advertising and how they are getting their job postings to the public. As many people turn to social media for everything these days, she believes that is where they should be pushing jobs.

Local businesses in Harrisonburg like Kline’s push their jobs out to the college students in town for the best results.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.