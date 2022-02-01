Advertisement

HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and universities across the country to receive a bomb threat.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bomb threats forced several historically Black colleges and universities to go on lockdown early Tuesday morning.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Morgan State University in Baltimore are two of at least 13 HBCUs across the country to receive such threats.

Authorities at Howard determined there is no actual threat and reopened the campus after sweeping it for suspicious activity.

Morgan State is still assessing the situation.

Other schools in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi also received threats Tuesday.

That comes after at least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday.

Howard has received three such threats so far this year.

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Spears is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man arrested for child pornography
VSP is considering icy conditions in that stretch of roadway as factors in each crash.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Frank Amnott plead guilty to three charges in court December 2019.
Appeal denied for kidnapping fugitives, will be extradited to U.S. for trial
Crash on I-81 causing delays.
Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared

Latest News

FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US, NATO have ignored Russia’s top security demands
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,055 Tuesday
Pedestals associated with the monuments to Matthew F. Maury, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson,...
Removal of Confederate monument pedestals to begin this week