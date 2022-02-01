Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, January 31

H.S. Basketball Highlights: Monday, January 31
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, January 31.

Boys Basketball

Strasburg 44, Luray 35

Central 61, Madison County 42

Turner Ashby 68, Rockbridge County 41

East Rockingham 80, Mountain View 51

Girls Basketball

Turner Ashby 65, Rockbridge County 34

Strasburg 58, East Rockingham 39

Madison County 58, Central 48

