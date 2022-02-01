H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, January 31
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, January 31.
Boys Basketball
Strasburg 44, Luray 35
Central 61, Madison County 42
Turner Ashby 68, Rockbridge County 41
East Rockingham 80, Mountain View 51
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 65, Rockbridge County 34
Strasburg 58, East Rockingham 39
Madison County 58, Central 48
