JMU no longer requiring vaccines for students

The university still strongly recommends everyone in the campus community to get vaccinated.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison university officials announced Tuesday that they are no longer requiring students or employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes after a recent opinion from the Virginia Office of the Attorney General and other developments such as evolving health guidance and the local medical situation.

The university still strongly recommends everyone in the campus community to get vaccinated and upload documentation to protect personal and public health.

JMU officials report 92 percent of students and 91 percent of employees are fully or partially vaccinated.

The university will continue to provide updates as circumstances evolve. You can read the full announcement here.

