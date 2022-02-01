Advertisement

JMU softball picked to win CAA

The James Madison softball team has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association in 2022.
The James Madison softball team has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association in 2022.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association in 2022.

The Dukes claimed the top spot in the league’s preseason poll, which was released Tuesday. JMU earned six of eight first-place votes. It was also announced Tuesday that James Madison is ranked No. 17 nationally in the 2022 USA Today/ NFCA Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll.

JMU is coming off a 2021 season that resulted in a 41-4 overall record and the program’s first appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The 2022 squad will have a different look with program all-time greats Odicci Alexander and Kate Gordon moving on due to graduation.

The Dukes are set to open the 2022 campaign at the Charlotte Invitational against UConn on February 19.

