THE JOURNEY: Stephanie Howard reflects on her basketball career, work in the community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Over the years, the Friendly City has had several basketball standouts, including Stephanie Howard from the Northeast neighborhood.

These days Stephanie doesn’t spend much time on the three-point line.

“People ask me when is the last time you played and I usually tell them, I play like once a year,” she explained.

But after a few warmup shots, you would never know. Basketball has been a part of her life since her days at Spotswood Elementary.

“It was a sport that I took to. I learned quickly and became good at it. I’ve loved it ever since then,” she said.

She continued the game from Spotswood to Harrisonburg High School, where she would score more than 1,300 points as a Blue Streak, a record at the time.

“It was just good in building that teamwork effort,” she said. “It was definitely a learning experience.”

Once done at HHS, she went on to play for Radford University, where the women’s basketball coach Charlene Curtis recruited Stephanie to play for the Highlanders.

“She saw me play and she took a chance on me. I can never thank her enough for that,” Stephanie said.

“With her, I knew I had that bond because she knew that I really cared about her succeeding,” Coach Curtis said.

That chance took the Highlanders to new heights. In 1989, Stephanie becomes the first RU basketball player (man or woman) to score 2,000 points. She also made the Junior National Team. By 1995, she was inducted into Radford’s Sports Hall of Fame.

“I still tell people she is probably the best player I ever coached,” Coach Curtis said.

Stephanie went on to play basketball professionally in Switzerland.

“Being able to play professionally was a dream come true for me. The WNBA had not arrived yet. For me, that was a goal that I reached,” she explained.

After 8 years overseas, she returned home.

“I was growing tired. I just decided to come back. My motivation level was a little less than it had been. I always knew when I got to that point, it would be time,” she said.

Once back in the states, she took up a new position.

“I came back to my community. Worked with a lot of kids that were from the community, at the time. I take that role very seriously. I think people see that and they respect me for that and for that I am blessed,” she said.

First, the Boys and Girls Club, then supervising the Lucy Simms Center, mentoring a new generation.

“Just being able to help someone else along. If you have already made it somewhere or you have already experienced something, the lessons that you have, the information that you have, it is so valuable to that person that is trying to get to where you are,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie emphasizes the importance of representation.

“Whether it be someone that looks like you in terms of color or terms of being female or male,” she said. “To have someone to say, ‘they are where I’d like to be’ and to have some interaction with them, share what it took for them to get where they were or where they are, it is very important.”

While it is rare to see Stephanie playing in a game, you might see her in another uniform. She officiates games on the college level. She says this role has given her a new perspective on the game of basketball.

Stephanie credits her village of family, friends and community members for shaping the woman she is today.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.