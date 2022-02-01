Mary Baldwin men experiencing success in first season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It hasn’t taken long for the Mary Baldwin men’s basketball team to become competitive.

The Fighting Squirrels are riding a four-game winning streak and are in contention for the top spot in the East Division of the USA South Athletic Conference in the program’s first year of NCAA varsity competition.

“Everybody on the team is contributing whether that be in practices or games,” said MBU junior guard Tyler Thomas, who is averaging 13.1 points per game. “I think we knew pretty early on that we had a chance to compete.”

After playing as a club program in 2020-2021, MBU has transitioned to become a full-time NCAA Division III member this season. The Fighting Squirrels have posted a 6-8 overall record to go along with a 5-2 mark in USA South competition.

“As a team, we kind of figured it out,” said freshman guard Brandon Stoudamire, who is averaging 11.1 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per contest. “In the beginning...we weren’t really winning but they were close games so we ended up picking up eventually and we ended up winning a couple games so now I feel like we are finally starting to click.”

Mary Baldwin is led by head coach Matt Griggs. He is tasked with guiding a team that features 15 freshmen out of the 16 players on the roster. So far, the young squad is proving it’s not overmatched against more experienced and established programs.

“Everyone is young, everyone is new,” said Griggs. “You never know what you are going to get based on the day in and day out. But I knew we were talented enough, that if we bought in and continued to get better each day, that we would be able to compete.”

MBU is scheduled to host USA South East Division-leading Averett Wednesday night (2/2) for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

