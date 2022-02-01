Advertisement

Removal of Confederate monument pedestals to begin this week

Pedestals associated with the monuments to Matthew F. Maury, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson,...
Pedestals associated with the monuments to Matthew F. Maury, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Jefferson Davis, J.E.B. Stuart, and Confederate soldiers and sailors and the Confederate Cannon are scheduled to be removed.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond along with Team Henry Enterprises are set to dismantle and transport the pedestals that previously held monuments to the Confederacy this week.

In a press release, the city says the code of the Commonwealth of Virginia gives local governing bodies the authority to determine the final disposition of publicly owned monuments or memorials for war veterans.

On Jan. 24, Richmond City Council decided that all dismantled pedestal materials and statues will be given to the Black History Museum and Culture Center

Pedestals associated with the monuments to Matthew F. Maury, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Jefferson Davis, J.E.B. Stuart, and Confederate soldiers and sailors and the Confederate Cannon are scheduled to be removed.

The A.P. Hill statue and pedestal are also included in this contract - specifically the removal of the cast-iron monument and removal of the stone pedestal and all associated materials. The city will coordinate plans for the burial site and remains of A.P. Hill and the required permits with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The city says work could last as long as two months, depending on the status of the A.P. Hill removal.

Click here to read the full release.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Spears is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man arrested for child pornography
VSP is considering icy conditions in that stretch of roadway as factors in each crash.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Frank Amnott plead guilty to three charges in court December 2019.
Appeal denied for kidnapping fugitives, will be extradited to U.S. for trial
Crash on I-81 causing delays.
Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,055 Tuesday
The university still strongly recommends everyone in the campus community to get vaccinated.
JMU no longer requiring vaccines for students
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Crash on I-81 causing delays.
Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared