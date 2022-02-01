Advertisement

Reports of active shooter on Bridgewater College campus

Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - College officials report that there is an active shooter on Bridgewater College campus.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police is on the scene. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

WHSV is heading to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Spears is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man arrested for child pornography
VSP is considering icy conditions in that stretch of roadway as factors in each crash.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Frank Amnott plead guilty to three charges in court December 2019.
Appeal denied for kidnapping fugitives, will be extradited to U.S. for trial
Crash on I-81 causing delays.
Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared

Latest News

Stephanie Howard playing for Radford University.
THE JOURNEY: Stephanie Howard reflects on her basketball career, work in the community
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,055 Tuesday
Pedestals associated with the monuments to Matthew F. Maury, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson,...
Removal of Confederate monument pedestals to begin this week
The university still strongly recommends everyone in the campus community to get vaccinated.
JMU no longer requiring vaccines for students