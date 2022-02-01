Advertisement

UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats.

UCLA took the step Tuesday, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

The Los Angeles Times reports that it obtained emails sent to students and faculty showing that authorities are investigating a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent a video referencing a mass shooting and manifesto with threats against the philosophy department.

UCLA did not confirm the Times’ report but says university police are aware of a “concerning” email and posting sent to UCLA community members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Spears is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man arrested for child pornography
VSP is considering icy conditions in that stretch of roadway as factors in each crash.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Frank Amnott plead guilty to three charges in court December 2019.
Appeal denied for kidnapping fugitives, will be extradited to U.S. for trial
Crash on I-81 causing delays.
Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared

Latest News

FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US, NATO have ignored Russia’s top security demands
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,055 Tuesday
Pedestals associated with the monuments to Matthew F. Maury, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson,...
Removal of Confederate monument pedestals to begin this week