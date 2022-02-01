VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police says at 4:57 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the 233 mile marker.

A highway work zone crash truck, contracted by VDOT, was stationary in the left northbound lanes of I-81 as the highway work zone crew was setting up cones to establish the work zone.

A tractor trailer traveling north in the left lane on I-81 rear-ended the crash truck. VSP says the impact of the crash caused the crash truck, a Ford F-650, to run into the median and overturn.

The tractor-trailer also ran off the left side of the interstate and came to rest in the median.

The driver of the crash truck, Shawn P. Dick, 32, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died at the scene. VSP says the crash truck had its arrow board activated and amber lights flashing at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 23-year-old male from Baltimore, Md., was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

