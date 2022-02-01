Advertisement

Women in North Carolina can now get birth control without a prescription

Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.(towfiqu//Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.

WBTV reports the new law was passed in August by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill goes into effect Feb. 1.

Birth control pills and patches will be able to be supplied by pharmacists qualified to give vaccines without the signature of a patient’s doctor.

The patient must complete an assessment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s United States Medical Eligibility Criteria (US MEC).

The law also allows qualified pharmacists to give prenatal vitamins, nicotine replacement therapy, HIV prevention medications and glucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Backers of the bill hope it could help shrink the state’s 44% unplanned pregnancy rate and eliminate some of the barriers like cost and time of going to the doctor that prevents some women from getting the health care they need.

A prescription will still be necessary for emergency contraception.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Spears is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man arrested for child pornography
VSP is considering icy conditions in that stretch of roadway as factors in each crash.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Frank Amnott plead guilty to three charges in court December 2019.
Appeal denied for kidnapping fugitives, will be extradited to U.S. for trial
Scientists are trying to learn more about the Omicron BA.2 variant.
What we know about new COVID-19 variant Omicron BA.2

Latest News

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically black colleges and...
HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
FILE - Deirdre McPherson bows her head, Nov. 9, 2021, in Cleveland, during a rally for Tamir...
Justice Department won’t reopen probe into Tamir Rice death
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for saying Holocaust not about race