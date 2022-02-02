Advertisement

America’s national debt surpasses $30 trillion for the first time

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.
Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s national debt has passed $30 trillion for the first time ever, according to treasury department data published Tuesday.

Government borrowing sped up during the pandemic as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

Economists are divided on how big of a problem this really is, but it comes as borrowing costs are expected to rise because the Federal Reserve is poise to raise interest rates.

Some experts have noted that rising borrowing costs will limit how much money the government can spend on other priorities like climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect in custody
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Stephanie Howard playing for Radford University.
THE JOURNEY: Stephanie Howard reflects on her basketball career, work in the community
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Doyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Two people and a dog were rescued from a burning building in Chicago.
WATCH: 2 people and a dog rescued from burning building in Chicago
Two teenagers made a brave save in Massachusetts when they noticed their neighbors home catch...
Teens alert neighbors about attic fire, saving 130-year-old home
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Report: US troops heading to Poland, Germany and Romania