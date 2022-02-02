Georgia man arrested in Augusta County

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports on February 1, 2022, at 5:45 p.m., deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 500 Block of Stover School Road in Greenville, Virginia, for a report of an abandoned vehicle with the lights on, parked in the middle of the roadway.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., deputies discovered a black 4-door Hyundai Elantra displaying Georgia temporary tag # C0521643. When deputies ran the vehicle registration, they learned that this vehicle was reported stolen, on January 31, 2022, from the scene of a homicide in Dawson, Georgia (Terrell County).

At the time of the discovery, the vehicle was seemingly abandoned in the middle of the roadway, locked, with the headlights on.

Investigators say the suspect associated with this homicide and the stolen vehicle was also being sought for murder and aggravated assault which occurred on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Leesburg, Georgia (Lee County), he was identified as Natonya Chappell, 41.

Deputies located no one around the vehicle and alerted area residents by reverse 911. Deputies reportedly made contact with numerous homeowners in the area and also searched numerous homes looking for Chappell.

A K-9 team was deployed to the area and deputies checked the adjacent farm land and woodland for signs of someone on foot. At 7:49 p.m., before towing the suspect vehicle, deputies reportedly opened the trunk on the vehicle and discovered Nakia Lanard West II, 26, of Albany Georgia, hiding in the trunk, holding a handgun.

West was arrested without incident and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and warrant of extradition- fugitive from justice.

“The Augusta County community should be aware that Natonya Chappell who is currently wanted for murder out of Georgia has not been apprehended.” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith. “Chappell’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, however, the ACSO is being lead to believe that he is still in the Georgia area. Please see the attached flyers, familiarize yourself with Chappell’s appearance, and if you see anything suspicious, call us immediately.”

The Sheriff’s Office is in contact with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and no further information will be released from ACSO.

Chappell may be armed and dangerous. (Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

