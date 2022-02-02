Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin releases statement, issues flag order for victims of Bridgewater College shooting

This applies to flags flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.
(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, all United States and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday, and lasting until sunset to honor the officers lost during the Bridgewater College shooting.

“My heart is broken tonight by the tragic loss of two officers at Bridgewater College today. These officers were dedicated to protecting the students and faculty of the college and I have ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor their memory and courageous efforts. The First Lady and I ask Virginians to keep their family, friends, and the Bridgewater community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

This applies to flags flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect in custody
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Stephanie Howard playing for Radford University.
THE JOURNEY: Stephanie Howard reflects on her basketball career, work in the community
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools.
Governor Youngkin pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
(Source: NBC12)
Bill to regulate explicit books in school libraries killed
Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress
Gov. Youngkin sets up email tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices