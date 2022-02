BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - In wake of the tragic loss of two officers at Bridgewater College Tuesday, college officials say a memorial has popped up on the bench outside of Memorial Hall.

A community healing service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgewater United Methodist Church.

The service will also be livestreamed here.

