HEART MONTH 2022: Understanding Atrial Fibrillation

By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, affects millions of people. It’s when an irregular rhythm originates from the top chambers of the heart.

“There are extra electrical signals that are firing from those top chambers of the heart, They are firing from a place in the heart other than where our electrical signals would normally originate from. There are multiple firings at the same time and this causes a radical chaotic squeezing of those chambers,” Rachel Binda, PA said. Binda works in Electrophysiology at Augusta Health.

Those firings in the heart can put patients at risk of a stroke. “A clot can form when the blood is not flowing through the heart as it normally does,” Binda said.

There are also risks of heart failure with how fast the heart is pumping and there are various chronic diseases that are associated with AFib.

“Hypertension, heart failure, those types of disease as well as thyroid disorders and obstructive sleep apnea,” Binda said.

Symptoms could be palpitations or a fluttering feeling in the chest. Although, experts say about 50 percent of patients have no symptoms at all. The condition can also be hereditary, emphasizing the importance of regular check-ins with your health care provider.

“Often times we do see that AFib is first diagnosed from an annual wellness exam. Where the provider hears an irregular heart rhythm on exam and then that prompts ordering the ECG or heart monitor to come up with the diagnosis,” Binda explained.

Once AFib is detected, the focus is not to cure it but rather maintain it.

“First off we have to access their stroke. For a lot of patients, that means getting on a blood thinner to thin the blood enough to keep a clot from forming. Then focusing on making sure heart rates are not going to too fast,” Binda said. “We often do that with medications or focusing on rhythm control where we try to get them back in normal rhythm and keep them there either through medications or surgeries.”

AFib is the most common arrhythmia worldwide. As with many illnesses and conditions, experts say the earlier the issue is known, the easier it is to manage.

