How do police officers prepare for a situation with an active shooter?

Annual active shooter training is very important in preparing for a dangerous situation.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With a situation like the one at Bridgewater College, police were able to act quickly and almost immediately despite the chaos and panic. Police officers have special training in the event this happens.

Police from around the area, along with other agencies get active shooter training on a yearly basis. All local police and agencies go through the training session at the same time, so everyone is on the same page when responding.

When something like this happens, police said they go all-in to support each other. An active shooter situation commonly involves multiple police departments and agencies. Without training together, there could have been a miscommunication between units. Active shooter training is done in different locations to get an idea of different settings.

“We train very often with this with the hopes that we never have to use those skills, but unfortunately like yesterday (Tuesday), these events are a reminder of why we do this training,” said Lieutenant Todd Miller of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Active shooting training occurs commonly to prevent an overwhelming situation and to act the smoothest way possible.

