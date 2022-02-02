Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 1

High school basketball highlights and scores from Tuesday, February 1.
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Tuesday, February 1.

Boys Basketball

Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 54

Spotswood 92, Rockbridge County 40

Wilson Memorial 88, Buffalo Gap 72

Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 51

Staunton 36, Riverheads 31

East Rockingham 89, Page County 61

Madison County 49, Central 41

Mountain View 53, Strasburg 46

Wakefield 57, Eastern Mennonite 33

Girls Basketball

Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 37

Spotswood 68, Rockbridge County 27

Fort Defiance 75, Stuarts Draft 23

Wilson Memorial 55, Buffalo Gap 44

Staunton 53, Riverheads 41

Strasburg 42, Mountain View 32

Central 41, Madison County 33

Page County 44, East Rockingham 39

