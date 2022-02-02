H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 1
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Tuesday, February 1.
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 54
Spotswood 92, Rockbridge County 40
Wilson Memorial 88, Buffalo Gap 72
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 51
Staunton 36, Riverheads 31
East Rockingham 89, Page County 61
Madison County 49, Central 41
Mountain View 53, Strasburg 46
Wakefield 57, Eastern Mennonite 33
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 37
Spotswood 68, Rockbridge County 27
Fort Defiance 75, Stuarts Draft 23
Wilson Memorial 55, Buffalo Gap 44
Staunton 53, Riverheads 41
Strasburg 42, Mountain View 32
Central 41, Madison County 33
Page County 44, East Rockingham 39
