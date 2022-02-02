JMU joining Sun Belt on July 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference later this year.

JMU and the Sun Belt held a joint press conference at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday morning to announce the Dukes will officially be a member of the SBC on July 1, 2022. James Madison previously announced in early November 2021 that it had accepted an invite to join the Sun Belt.

“We’re excited,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “I think this is a great day for the JMU Nation. We have waited on this one for a long time. The sooner the better. This transition couldn’t come faster for us.”

A few additional notes from the JMU-Sun Belt presser:



-Six home football games in 2022

-JMU not eligible for bowl game until 2023

-All other sports are regular, full-time SBC members in 2022

-New leagues for WLax, FH, S&D will be announced soon — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) February 2, 2022

The move includes JMU football competing as an FBS program in 2022 with an 11-game schedule, including six home games at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes are transitioning from the FCS but are planning to play 10 FBS games this fall with eight coming against Sun Belt opponents along with a home contest vs. Middle Tennessee and road game at Louisville. JMU is also scheduled to host FCS opponent Norfolk State. The full schedule will be released on March 1 when the Sun Belt announces football schedules for all conference teams.

Bourne says #JMU will petition the NCAA this spring to shorten its FCS-FBS transition to one year, instead of the traditional two-year process.



JMU is playing a full FBS schedule this fall as it joins the Sun Belt. Six games at home. — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) February 2, 2022

“It will be exciting in the fall,” said JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti. “I think there’s a lot of unknowns. Let’s face it. But we’re excited about it, I know our players and fans are excited about it and looking forward to it.”

Per a press release: “JMU will compete in the Sun Belt starting July 1 in the sports of baseball, men’s basketball, football, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis, track & field and volleyball. Conference membership arrangements for field hockey, lacrosse, men’s soccer and swimming & diving are close to finalized and will be announced once complete.”

The Sun Belt is expected to reinstate men’s soccer in the near future.

“We look forward to JMU competing as a full member of the Sun Belt Conference beginning July 1, 2022. I want to thank JMU President Jonathan Alger and Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne for positioning themselves so well to allow for such a quick transition. None of this could be possible without tremendous leadership and preparation,” said SBC Commissioner Keith Gill. “I’d also like to thank our current member institution presidents and athletic directors for helping make this transition for JMU take place a year ahead of schedule. We certainly appreciate the collaborative process.”

“JMU fans just need to remember four letters…ESPN.”



Keith Gill on Sun Belt broadcasting its games on ESPN’s platforms. — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) February 2, 2022

