Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Witt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Emma Witt is a standout senior at Staunton High School.

“I grew up without a father figure. My dad was in and out of jail, and drugs and alcohol were in my life,” she said.

Witt is a senior on the basketball and volleyball teams. As a junior, she led the basketball team to the Region 2 finals. In September, Witt scored 1000 career points for the Storm.

For Witt, her mother has served as her role model and a key member of her support system.

“My mom’s life has not been easy. She tells me that I can do better and strive to become something great,” said Witt.

Last year, Witt’s passion for basketball helped her navigate a difficult time after losing her aunt to a brain aneurysm.

“She was like my second mother and my best friend. When we lost her, it was really hard on our family. I had to rely on something that would help me get out of that sadness.”

Girls basketball head coach Eric Payne has been a steady source of support and guidance for Witt.

“We have similar backgrounds in terms of growing up with single mothers. We understand what it takes to overcome obstacles,” he said.

As a Valley Scholar with a 4.1 GPA, Witt is eager to play college basketball while pursuing a career in criminal justice.

“Growing up, I had cops involved in my life, and they always helped me. There are bad cops in this world, but there are also really good ones. My goal is to be an FBI agent and change the world for the better,” she said.

Witt currently balances a job working over 20 hours per week, yet she also finds time to mentor the next generation of female athletes at the YMCA.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to guide other players. If you’re a female athlete, I believe in you.”

The local community will continue to follow Witt as she excels on and off the court during her final year at Staunton High School.

