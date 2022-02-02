Rain on the way and a cooler weekend ahead

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy into the evening, pleasantly cool with temperatures in the 40s. A few spotty to scattered showers at time in the later evening and overnight. A light breeze at times for the night. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and staying into the 40s for the afternoon. A few waves of rain especially in the morning and then more breaks in the rain for the afternoon. There will still be showers in the afternoon, just not as widespread and plenty of breaks at times during the day. It will be a bit breezy at times for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. But cooling a few degrees with rain. Temperatures will continue to rise into the evening.

Cloudy and temperatures rising into the upper 40s to low 50s in the evening hours. Turning rather breezy for the night. Rain showers will be spotty to scattered showers. After midnight, heavy rain into Friday morning. At this point we’re looking at around 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain between Wednesday night and Friday morning with up to about 1.30″ for the Alleghenies and parts of our West Virginia locations. This is not enough to lead to widespread flooding, plus the extended duration of the rain helps reduce the flooding threat for most. Considering the snowmelt and the drift melt, this will lead to localized flooding in some areas. Watch for ponding of the water on roadways and large puddles, creeks can continue to rise into Friday. Biggest flooding concern is for Alleghenies and parts of Grant county where the snowpack is the highest.

FRIDAY: Rain continues into early Friday morning, heaviest very early. Then scattered for the rest of the morning. There will be freezing rain for the Alleghenies. Some sleet mixing in for the rest of our West Virginia locations. Any sleet in the Valley will be isolated and best chance for a few pellets to mix in will be north of Rt. 33. Most of the heavy rain will be done before 8/9 am. Then scattered for the rest of the morning. Isolated into the early afternoon with some late day partial clearing.

There will be a wide range in temperatures Friday morning as the cold front crosses. Cooler air will be slower to work in for the Shenandoah Valley.

WEST VIRGINIA: Temperatures in the low to mid 40s early Friday morning, then cooling into the 30s by late morning and staying in the 30s for the afternoon.

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, NORTH OF RT 33: Temperatures will be cooler and for the morning, likely upper 40s before 8/9am. Then cooling into the upper 30s to low 40s around noon. This is where a few sleet pellets can mix in as the rain tapers off.

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, SOUTH OF RT 33: Starting out in the early morning in the upper 40s to low 50s! Temperatures will be slower to cool than the rest of the area. Likely around noon, in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures for the entire area will continue to cool into the afternoon. A few peeks of sun late day. However for the Alleghenies there will be some scattered snow showers for the late afternoon and early evening. Minimal accumulation.

Clearing and turning very cold for the evening, temperatures dropping into the 30s. More clearing overnight and lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Any wet patches and puddles will freeze. Bridges and overpasses can be quite slick as temperatures drop quickly.

SATURDAY: Some clouds to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Sunny for the afternoon and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Clear skies and very cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Plenty of sun for the day. Chilly but we’ll call it pleasantly cool. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Breezy at times. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunny and another pleasantly cool day with highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very cold to start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and another cool but pleasant day with highs in the low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and overnight lows back in the low to mid 20s.

