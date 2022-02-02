Advertisement

Turner Ashby wrestler becomes first female state champion

Bryce Farley
Bryce Farley(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Turner Ashby High School wrestler made history Sunday when she became the first female state champion.

Senior Bryce Farley captured the title in the 100-lb weight class, becoming the 18th individual state champion from Turner Ashby.

“Being a woman in this is sport, it’s hard to have big-time goals that are also realistic goals. I’ve always wanted to win everything,” said Farley.

Farley normally competes against boys, since the VHSL has not yet sanctioned a girls’ wrestling league. This past weekend marked the first official girls’ competition in Virginia.

“Boys are physically stronger than girls but I’ve never let that put me down. I have to get bigger and stronger so I can go pound for pound and beat the guys,” she added.

This weekend, Farley will be back in action against the boys, where she has the chance to qualify for the boys’ state tournament.

